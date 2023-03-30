Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

