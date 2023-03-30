Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PXD opened at $202.28 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

