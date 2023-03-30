Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 186,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

