Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

DIS stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

