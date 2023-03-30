Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

