The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

