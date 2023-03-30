44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

