Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

