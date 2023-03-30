Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 684 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $277.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

