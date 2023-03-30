Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 22,696 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

