Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Lovesac updated its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

