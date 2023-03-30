Veriti Management LLC Sells 837 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

