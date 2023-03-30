Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.