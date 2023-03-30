TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

