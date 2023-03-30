Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Raises Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 129.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

