Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

T stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.