LTG Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 356.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
IVV stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.01. The company has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
