HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

