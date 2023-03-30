Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

