PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $180.67 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.54. The company has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

