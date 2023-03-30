ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

