Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

