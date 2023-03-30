HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $279.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

