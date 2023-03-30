Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

