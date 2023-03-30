Veriti Management LLC Sells 8,196 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

