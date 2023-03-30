V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

