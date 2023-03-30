Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

