Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

