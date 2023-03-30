Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.00. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

