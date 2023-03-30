McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

MCK opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.39 and its 200-day moving average is $365.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

