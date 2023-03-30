Veriti Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

