The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.