Veriti Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 152,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NOC stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

