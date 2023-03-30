Veriti Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of AMT opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

