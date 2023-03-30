Veriti Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

ADI stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.12. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

