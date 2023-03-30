Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $430,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $832.08 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $821.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

