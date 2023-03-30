Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

