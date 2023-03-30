High Note Wealth LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.78 and a 200-day moving average of $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

