Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Exelon by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 183,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

