Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.