Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $400.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.20 and a 200 day moving average of $404.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

