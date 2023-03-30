Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,476 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

