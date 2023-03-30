Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

