Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.3 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

