44 Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

PPG opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

