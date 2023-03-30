The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

