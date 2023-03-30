Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

