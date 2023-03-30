Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.48 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.