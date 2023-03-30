Veriti Management LLC Sells 9,288 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.