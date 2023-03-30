Arden Trust Co Sells 91 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

